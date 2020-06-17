THERE has been one further coronavirus (Covid-19) related death within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the one further death takes the total within the trust to 213.
This is the first death recorded in the trust since Friday's figures were released.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough. The Press have requested a break down of the figures.
There have been a further eight deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 77 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,138.
Patients were aged between 29 and 98 years old. Two patients, aged 62 and 98, had no known underlying health conditions.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.