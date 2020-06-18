A YORK firm which is part of a consortium of top UK diagnostic companies developing a new Covid-19 antibody test is expanding its headquarters.

Abingdon Health, which develops and manufactures rapid diagnostic tests, is expanding its site at the National Agri-Food Innovation Campus (NAFIC) at Sand Hutton.

The firm would not say how many new jobs the move could create, only that there has been a 60 per cent increase in the workforce over the last two months with more planned over coming months.

Abingdon is part of the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC), which also comprises the University of Oxford, Omega Diagnostics, BBI Solutions and CIGA Healthcare. It was launched to develop and manufacture millions of new Covid-19 antibody tests to determine someone’s immunity after contracting the virus.

The company says it’s investing in state-of-the-art lateral flow automation which will provide a significant increase in its manufacturing capacity, resulting in Europe’s largest capacity for rapid test manufacturing.

Operations director Michael Hunter said: “The additional footprint and automation come at a timely moment as demand for rapid tests is growing rapidly, with the market likely to exceed $10 billion globally.

“Our precision automation and multi-site approach means we can adapt to meet the varying manufacturing needs of our growing global client base.”

UK-RTC was formed in response to UK Government’s request to develop a ‘home-grown test’ following validation of existing antibody tests that ‘have not proven accurate enough’.

The expansion includes a new quality-control laboratory, to be used for testing products ahead of their release, an additional research and development laboratory and assembly room along with space for meeting rooms and hosting clients.

As previously reported, the company saw its revenue increase by 90 per cent in 2019.

This was due to several new contract wins and the development of its AppDx Smartphone reader software, which was the catalyst for its expansion.

The company’s products are used in a range of industries, from infectious disease testing in GP clinics, to testing animal health on farms.

In April this year, growth at the firm continued with the acquisition of a new lateral flow manufacturing facility in Doncaster.

Mr Hunter said this now means Abingdon Health’s two manufacturing sites in York and Doncaster have the capacity to produce millions of rapid tests per month for clients across many industries.