HERE are some more fabulous photos of the babies bringing joy during lockdown.

We put a call out to new parents in York asking them to share their happy pictures of their babies born during lockdown.

Photos have been pouring into The Press and we shall be sharing them with all our readers in the comings days and weeks.

We've shared some already this week.

Many congratulations to all our new parents.

And thank you for sharing your lockdown baby photos - and stories - with us.

They certainly brighten up our day!

Ozzy Russell

Little Ozzy Russell arrived on April 6 weighing 8lb 3oz. Parents Hannah and Sean Russell, from Strensall, said: "Our beautiful baby boy was in no hurry to come into this strange and scary world and was born one week and a day late, delivered safely and looked after by the amazing midwives and staff at York Hospital, we can’t thank them enough! Having our first baby in lockdown has been challenging without the usual support and contact with family, friends, other new parents and health professionals, but our gorgeous healthy boy is enough to keep us distracted and hopeful that we can one day introduce him properly to our loved ones."

Georgie Bella Wilcock

Georgie Bella Wilcock was born on March 23 at York Hospital, weighing 6lb 13oz. Parents Rachel Plimmer and Timothy Wilcock, from Pocklington, said: "A planned c-section on the day lockdown started. Although it was very strange with no visitors, all of the staff were amazing! A huge thank you to you all!"

Greyson Youngman

Hello Greyson Youngman, from Goole, born in York on May 5 weighing 8lb 1.5oz. Parents Leah Jayne Sandham and Adam Youngman said: "Born the day after his Dad’s birthday, he is pure perfection and we are both totally in love with him!"

Oliver James Wilson

Oliver James Wilson was born on March 27 at York Hospital weighing 8lb 5oz. Parents Leigh-Anne Akers and Rob Wilson, of Acomb, York, said: "Born at the beginning of lockdown following induction. A little brother to Finley and Max. Thank you to the wonderful staff and midwives."

Elsie Mae Marshall-Heaney

Elsie Mae Marshall-Heaney, born on May 25, in York, weighing 7lb 11oz. Parents Jade Marshall Paul Heaney, of Selby, said: "After a labour of seven hours, at the end of all my hard work pushing, the little lady didn't want to come, so I ended up having and epidural and forceps. Not the birth I planned. But she arrived safe and we have so much love for her."

James Jenson Marshall

James Jenson Marshall was born on May 27 at York Hospital weighing 5lbs 1oz, to a very proud mum Chelsea Louise Marshall, of New Earswick.

Robyn Theaker

Robyn Theaker was born by emergency caesarean on March 17 at York Hospital. She weighed 5lbs 5oz. After a spell in hospital she returned home to her family in Heworth: mum Kylie, dad Craig, and siblings Davey and Lucy.

Mia Kate Love

Mia Kate Love, born on April 7, at York Hospital. Weight was 7lb. Parents Laura Kate and Richard Mark Love, of Rawcliffe, York, said: "We were celebrating our first wedding anniversary on April 6 with a long walk and board games when my waters broke and we had our little girl the morning after at 9.35am."

Isla Charlotte Rose Hewitt

Isla Charlotte Rose Hewitt born on April 15 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 14oz. Parents are Charlotte and Sam Hewitt, of Moor Monkton, near York. Charlotte said: "Unfortunately due to Covid-19 I could no longer have a water birth. But the midwives were all supportive during my labour. I can’t thank the NHS enough for what they did that day."

Norah Rose Parkinson

Norah Rose Parkinson, was born on April 10 at York Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz. Parents are Andrew and Claire Parkinson, of York. Claire said: "I was induced due to being nine days past my due date. I was very anxious about going into hospital alone due to the coronavirus, however it all went very quickly and Andrew was able to be with me. I can not thank the midwifery team enough for all their support. I felt me and my baby were in safe hands."

Shelby-James Moore-Rowlands

Shelby-James Moore-Rowlands was born in York on May 27 weighing almost 7lbs. Mum is Alexandra Moore-Rowlands and proud big sister is Lilly-Brooke, aged three.

Ruby Louise

Ruby Louise was born on May 27 at York Hospital, weighing 8lbs 3oz. Mum Stephanie Lynch, from York, said: "Not the easiest of labours, but was all fine in the end and a happy healthy baby girl."