A SHOPLIFTER marked the reopening of non-essential shops by stealing two DVDs from W H Smith, York Magistrates Court heard.

Jerome Christian Clough, 24, spent the night in police custody after he was arrested in the city centre on Monday.

Together the DVDs were worth £30.98 at the stationery chain's Coney Street branch.

At the time, he was on a community order and a suspended prison sentence imposed for more shop thefts.

Magistrates gave him back his freedom with a new community order consisting of 30 rehabilitation activity days.

They decided not to make him serve the 12-week prison sentence suspended for two years he had received in January for shop thefts and other crimes.

They said there was a realistic chance he would reform himself.

They increased the conditions on which the sentence is suspended by adding 10 rehabilitation activity days. He must also pay a £95 surcharge.

Clough, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to theft.

WH Smith remained open throughout the lockdown because it contains a post office.