JUST before lockdown on March 17, York Minster Archives approved the applications by Poppleton History Society for entry of six soldiers who died in the Great War into the King's Book of York Heroes, held in York Minster. This was a unique memorial by the City of York to its citizens killed in the Second World War. It features not just names and short biographies but photographs of most entries.
Ten 'sons' of Poppleton are already remembered there.
The book was presented to York Minster in 1920 by the Duke of York (later George VI) on behalf of King George V. It was produced in oak and steel and weighed 59 kilos.
An Heritage Assistant was working on a project to create an A3 colour copy of the book for the public to see the reproduction clearly before lockdown commenced. We hope the project will be continued at a safer time.
The names of the six men to be entered are: Bertram Cunliffe Camm, MC., Thomas Edward Deighton, George Herbert Cooper Hawkes, Noel Hardcastle Hillyard, James Everatt and Ralph Dalton Metcalfe. Three are remembered on the cairn memorial at Nether Poppleton and three on the obelisk memorial at Upper Poppleton.
The stories of these men and their colleagues is told in the book 'Poppleton Sons of the Great War Remembered' which can be accessed on the website poppletonhistory.co.uk
Julian Crabb secretary Poppleton History Society
