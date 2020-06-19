JUST before lockdown on March 17, York Minster Archives approved the applications by Poppleton History Society for entry of six soldiers who died in the Great War into the King's Book of York Heroes, held in York Minster. This was a unique memorial by the City of York to its citizens killed in the Second World War. It features not just names and short biographies but photographs of most entries.

Ten 'sons' of Poppleton are already remembered there.