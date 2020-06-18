A SELF-proclaimed director of wizardry has teamed up with a micro brewery to tempt customers back to his pint-sized shop.

Phil Pinder is throwing open the doors to the Potions Cauldron in Shambles today, Thursday, with the added appeal of being able to offer takeaway beer from York brewer Ainsty Ales.

With its back-room cafe and range of drinks in store, the Potions Cauldron has an unrestricted alcohol license.

Phil previously joined forces with Andy Herrington, of Ainsty Ales, to produce the shop's own Harry Potter-inspired Spellbound Butterscotch Beer.

He tested the water last weekend, by pulling pints from the shop to sell to passing customers, and sold out of two barrels of Sorachi Samurai session IPA, by 2pm on Saturday.

The Potions Cauldron is reopening today, and will be open from Thursday to Monday initially.

Phil said he hoped they would be back to normal opening times by the end of the month.

"I am keen to get going and reopen but at the same time a little bit nervous. It doesn't take a lot to make it not profitable running a shop. Luckily we have one thing on our side - the weather. That is a huge factor. If you get some good sunshine for a few weeks that can make all the difference.

"We are classed as an off-licence and a cafe, with our coffee shop on the side, so we have been allowed to open for the last few weeks. We had a tester day last Saturday and it went really well. We sold out of beer in take-away cups."

"We partnered with Ainsty Ales and sold out by 2pm of two barrels of beer.

He said they would continue with the beer side of the business to support Andy

"We will carry on with that until the pubs are allowed to reopen or more outlets are doing it, until Andy can get his beer trade back. We buy the beer from him - we don't want to him to disappear out of business. We will continue doing that.