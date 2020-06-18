THE Government is pursuing a US trade deal, risking our high farming and food standards by placing agriculture on the negotiating table. This is likely to lead to a reduction in our healthy farm to fork strategy in favour of a system that supports unacceptable standards of animal welfare, a system that is likely to throw our environmentally supportive farming methods and standards into the open arms of the powerful American agri-chemical companies.
Furthermore, the government could reduce the consumer's right to make informed choices about food by allowing the removal of clear and honest food labelling.
If that were not enough, a deal with the US is also likely to give the green light to the increased use of dangerous chemicals on our food and our land.
We can avoid a downhill slide in our standards and regulations by extending the transition time in order to negotiate a trade deal with Europe, our nearest trading partner.
A deal that supports our NHS, and our agricultural system, a deal that promotes the nutritious food we expect and a deal supportive of our industry, our jobs and the economy.
In the wake of the devastating coronavirus, we need a deal with Europe that supports our business and our livelihoods and also recognises the world's climate crisis.
Transporting goods around the world and polluting our oceans further makes no sense. Time to put party politics aside; we have left the European Union but we can negotiate a trade deal with Europe that works for people and planet.
Christine Wardlow-Kaye
Peel Close, Heslington, York