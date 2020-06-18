THE Government is pursuing a US trade deal, risking our high farming and food standards by placing agriculture on the negotiating table. This is likely to lead to a reduction in our healthy farm to fork strategy in favour of a system that supports unacceptable standards of animal welfare, a system that is likely to throw our environmentally supportive farming methods and standards into the open arms of the powerful American agri-chemical companies.

Furthermore, the government could reduce the consumer's right to make informed choices about food by allowing the removal of clear and honest food labelling.