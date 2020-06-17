A BUS firm has launched a two new online tools to allow for customers to plan their journeys.

East Yorkshire Buses, who run services to York, have introduced the new ‘When2Travel’ tool.

This allows customers to see how busy a journey usually is using a sliding scale from green (very quiet) to red (very busy).

They will also be able to track a specific bus in real-time, to see how busy the bus actually is on the day.

The second tool, a live bus tracker, uses information coming from the bus’s ticket machine to see how many people are on a bus in real time, giving a live update as to how busy a specific bus is at that time.

East Yorkshire area director, Ben Gilligan, said: “Our new busy bus checkers help people plan their journeys with confidence, and enable passengers to avoid buses at busy times, helping keep seats clear for key workers.”

The new tools are available now for checking all journeys across the East Yorkshire network.

More information can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Cjs12B or by calling 01482 59 29 29