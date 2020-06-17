TWO men have been arrested after police found £10,000 in cash in car being driven through North Yorkshire.
On Saturday June 13, at about 7.30pm, North Yorkshire Police located a Mercedes C200 on the A1(M) southbound at junction 48, near Boroughbridge.
They followed the car and brought it to a stop south of junction 44 at Bramham.
About £10,000 in cash was found inside the vehicle and officers carried out a roadside drug wipe on the driver, a 60-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and money laundering.
He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, and released under investigation while enquiries continue into the suspected money laundering.
Meanwhile, a second car travelling near the Mercedes, a VW Golf, left the motorway at junction 46 and officers spotted it again in service area.
The 26-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession of cannabis and money laundering. He has been charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, received a cannabis warning for possession of cannabis, and released under investigation while enquiries continue into the suspected money laundering.
Both vehicles were seized for further examination.
