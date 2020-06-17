A NUMBER of taxi firms in York have introduced new rules whereby all drivers must wear protective face masks while working, to improve customer safety.

As well as drivers wearing the masks, the organisations are also encouraging customers to wear them while using their services.

The firms involved with the initiative so far include Fleetways, Streamline, 764, Boss Travel and KO Travel.

Rob Cummings, chair of Fleetways, said: “We brought up the request on Monday for all of our drivers to wear a mask.

“We want to make passengers aware that we want them to be as safe as possible, as well as ensuring our drivers are safe too.

“In an enclosed space like in a taxi, everyone should be wearing a mask. This is not enforced but we are encouraging it.”

Rob also said that they are encouraging drivers to clean their cars as much as possible while they work.

Mark Goldsborough, director of Streamline taxis, said: “We at Streamline taxis recommend that all drivers and passengers use a facial covering, as the safety of our drivers and customers remains to be our primary focus putting the health and safety and their well-being at the forefront.”

The new Government guidelines on public transport do not suggest that face covering must be worn while in a taxi. However, the firms have decided to bring in these new rules to protect their staff and customers and to make them feel more comfortable while using their services.

Peter Hall, of 764 taxis, said: “Even though under the Government’s guidance driver’s do not have to wear a face mask, we are requesting our drivers do for their own and the customer protection.

“Under the government’s guidance, passengers do not have to wear a face mask. Therefore we cannot insist that they do, but we do suggest that we would like them too, just as they have too in other forms of public transport.”

As well as encouraging the use of masks, taxis may also have hand sanitiser in the vehicle for drivers and customers to use during a journey.