Paddy McGuinness has said that he is “totally fine” after he skidded a supercar off a North Yorkshire road during filming for Top Gear.

The presenter drove a Lamborghini Diablo over some oil as he approached a bend in the road, it us understood.

In a video posted on Instagram, McGuinness said it had been a “mad old day” of filming in difficult weather conditions.

He added: “I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars, the Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out 32-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain. Who’d have thought?

“If you have ever owned a Diablo or driven one, you will know just as well as me, oh my God, she can be a cruel mistress.”

He added: “I am totally fine and fingers crossed we get the car up and running again because it is an absolute beauty.”

McGuinness said that he was going to have “a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a cry” following the incident.

A spokesman for Top Gear said: “During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today, presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop.

“Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt.

“No other vehicles were involved and the police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist.

“Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”

The Lamborghini Diablo crashed into a field after 'losing control' while on the B6255 at Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police, who had been monitoring filming when the crash happened, confirmed the incident happened at around 3pm yesterday.

Other Top Gear presenters have previously been involved in accidents during filming.

Last year, Andrew Flintoff was reportedly unharmed after he veered off a track while driving a three-wheel vehicle at high speeds.

On the same track near York in September 2006, Richard Hammond was involved in a near-fatal accident when he crashed while driving at 288mph.