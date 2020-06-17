A POPULAR theatre in York has released a new song to help fundraise £5,000 to go towards vital roof repairs.

The Joseph Rowntree Theatre has released a version of the Drifters' song, Up on the Roof, in a bid to raise £5,000 of the £90,000 target that the company desperately need to fix the theatre.

The video has been produced, arranged and performed by some of the many York-based performers who call the building their theatrical home.

Graham Mitchell, the theatre’s fundraising and events director said: "We’ve had great fun putting this video together. The fact that so many of our performing and volunteering community came together “virtually” to produce this shows just how much the future success of the theatre means to them.”

At a time when the outlook is so bleak for many arts venues across the country, the Joseph Rowntree Theatre counts itself lucky as it can give thanks to 170 volunteers that help keep the theatre running.

Dan Shrimpton, the chair of the board of trustees said: " “We are using this period of enforced closure to look after and improve the fabric of the building. The roof repairs need to be completed before we can move on with our major plans to expand the building. The new insulation and solar panels will significantly reduce our operating costs and also the impact we have on the environment. The expansion plans will make our venue even greener and more accessible.”

The current roof has stood the test of time and has not needed any major work since the theatre was built, 85years ago.