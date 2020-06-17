AS LOCK down restrictions start to ease, a hospice in York is inviting people to reflect on their experience and nominate anyone who has helped get them through the difficult times.
The St Leonard’s ‘Lockdown Lovelies’ campaign is aimed at celebrating people, or pets, who have improved your life in some way over the past three months.
There are five categories to choose from, Lockdown Lifesaver, Lockdown Learning Legend, Lockdown Laughter, Lockdown Lunges and Four-legged Friends.
The hospice’s fundraising manager, Marissa Stephenson-Stewart, said: “We want to hear about and celebrate the special people, or pets, in your life.
“It’s been a challenging time for everyone, but who in your life deserves recognition and a pat on the back? Let us know by visiting our website, donating your £2 and making your nomination.”
Entries close on Monday June 22 at midday and the category winners will be announced on Tuesday June 30.
Money raised will support patient care at St Leonard’s Hospice.
For further information and to make a nomination, visit: https://bit.ly/3d4Gr2Z