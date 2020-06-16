THE BBC's Paddy McGuinness crashed while filming for the next series of Top Gear in the region today.

His Lamborghini Diablo crashed into a field after 'losing control' while on the B6255 at Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police, who had been monitoring filming when the crash happened, confirmed the incident happened at around 3pm.

The car had been spotted by a Top Gear fan earlier today Picture: RONNIE ALLEN

A spokesperson for the BBC told The Northern Echo that Mr McGuinness was given 'medical checks' but remained unhurt.

They said: “During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop.

"Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt.

"No other vehicles were involved and the Police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist.

The aftermath of the crash Picture: MICK HARRISON

"Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”

The force said the incident took place on a route well-known for a high number of 'serious and fatal' crashes.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended a collision involving a Lamborghini Diablo, which crashed into a field after the driver lost control on the B6255 near Ribblehead.

The route is well known for crashes Picture: GOOGLE

"The incident happened at around 3pm today.

"A Roads Policing Group officer noticed the incident while patrolling the route, which has a high number of serious and fatal collisions.

"Fortunately, nobody was injuries and no other vehicles were involved."

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they did not attend the incident.