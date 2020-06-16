A YORK businessman has died suddenly, leaving his family and colleagues heartbroken and devastated.

Richard Baines, who founded a number of successful businesses, including Autohorn Fleet Services, died earlier this month, aged just 52.

His family said today: “Beloved husband of Frances, loving father to Harry, Jack and George, cherished son of Roger and Elizabeth, and much loved brother of Katie and Rachael, Richard will be remembered for his huge love for life and for the people close to him.

“Richard was the light of our life, the leader of our family and a shining light to all of us.

“His greatest strength was caring, he cared how we were, what we were doing, where we were going, what we needed. We are heartbroken, however Richard would want us to remember him in all his glory and not with sadness.

"His friends and family were at the centre of his world. He loved nothing more than to create new memories, bring people together and fill those around him with laughter and love.

"He was a real sharer and very generous with all. He shared people’s problems and he shared experiences. He was a mentor to many and his care and generosity was widespread, far beyond our family. Our family will be forever grateful to Richard for creating wonderful memories as well as showing us how to love and live, he was our heartbeat.”

Born in Camblesforth, near Selby, Richard started his career working for Budget Rent-a-Car as a salesman, moving on to FMG as his career progressed. Growing on his success, and his love of business, at the age of 27 he moved on to start his own company.

In 1995, he founded Autohorn with his wife Frances, with a fleet of nine cars and one other member of staff from an office in Queen Street, York.

The company’s Europcar franchise is still based in the same office today and Autohorn Fleet Services, now based in Leeman Road, has grown to become one of the fastest growing businesses in Yorkshire.

An award winning fleet management services company with a team of more than 60 people and a fleet of 2000 cars, Autohorn Group also includes ClearCarLeasing.co.uk, Flexed.co.uk brands and several other York based businesses.

Autohorn Group managing director Lee Underwood said he was “devastated' by Richard's death.

He said: "Richard and I have worked together for 21 years, ever since I joined the business as a salesman in 1999. He was a strong, determined and driven leader and I am honoured to have had his support, friendship and trust as we have built the business and planned the future for Autohorn together. He was immensely proud of what we achieved as company.

"Richard was still very much involved in Autohorn in his role as chairman, and the values we run the business by today are all down to the way he and Frances started it. He really cared about people, led by example and was always interested in how everyone was doing."

He said Richard had been worried about the future, particularly with the recent crisis, but the business was strong going into the pandemic and sales were now returning to normal levels.

He said the business was very conscious of mental health issues and chose York Mind as its 2020 charity of the year and Richard’s passing had been a “huge shock”.

He said: “It serves as a real warning to care and look out for each other including those exceptional people who seem to care for everyone else above themselves. Those strong, solid, dependable people - they are vulnerable too.”