YORK retailers say their reopening from lockdown went well - although more still needs to be done to help bring shoppers back into the city centre.

Fenwick said its department store in the Coppergate Centre saw close to 850 customers on Monday, with sales "significantly up" in comparison with the same day last year.

A spokeswoman said menswear did especially well and accessories were popular, especially handbags. “The first item we sold was a Ralph Lauren handbag,” she said.

She added that customers had been "very respectful" of social distancing requirements and said how safe they felt and how good it was to be back.

Ginny Jones, manager of Charles Clinkard, a shoe shop in Coppergate Walk, said trade on Monday was 50 per cent down on the same day last year, but the firm was "probably happy with that," never expecting an immediate bounce-back to pre lockdown business, and customers had generally responded well to safety measures.

Coppergate centre manager Pippa Unwin said the first day of post-lockdown opening went well, even though footfall was clearly down across the city.

“Whilst our store managers are hearing anecdotes from colleagues in other cities of customers unhappy with queueing and social distancing arrangements, those who came to Coppergate were following the recommendations well.

“Coppergate Centre retailers could not have hoped for a better example of how shopping can be done safely, and remain an incredibly enjoyable experience even in these unprecedented times. Of course, we would welcome any initiatives such as free parking which will help bring shoppers back to the city centre.”

Nick Brown, boss of Browns department store in Davygate, said Monday, which coincided with the first day of the store’s summer sale, brought with it some excitement built up by the media and good trade, but yesterday was quieter.

He said the firm’s stores in smaller towns such as Helmsley did better with their more localised custom, and steps were needed to give a boost to York city centre trade, such as two hours free parking at the start of every day.