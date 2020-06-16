A HIGH performance car ended up off the road in a field after the driver lost control at an accident black spot in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police attended a crash at about 3pm today involving a Lamborghini Diablo, which ploughed into a field after the driver lost control on the B6255 near Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
A spokesman for the force said: "A Roads Policing Group officer noticed the incident while patrolling the route, which has a high number of serious and fatal collisions.
"Fortunately, nobody was injuries and no other vehicles were involved."
