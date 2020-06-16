IT has now been 12 days since there was a case of coronavirus recorded within the City of York Council area.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that the total number of confirmed cases in the area remains at 462.
The figures show that there has been one further case recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 1,340.
However, in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area there have also been no further recorded cases of the virus recorded between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
Nationally, there have been a total of 298,136 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1,279 on the day before. A total of 157,545 of the confirmed cases have been in England.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment