From August, local businesses and schools will be able to access new funded training for key roles.

A number of funded apprenticeship programmes will be available for roles in IT, software development, data analytics, teaching assistants and learning mentors.

These training programmes will help local organisations with their staff planning and resource management, by enabling them to hire new trainees or develop their current staff.

The apprenticeships are being launched by The Skills Network (TSN), a leading provider of staff training and development based in Selby.

TSN are supporting organisations plan for growth during these unprecedented times, by helping them access funded training for skills development in these key areas.

So, what is available for your business or school?

Digital apprenticeships for businesses

A number of funded training opportunities will be available for digital roles, including apprenticeships in:

Level 3 Infrastructure Technician

Level 3 Software Development Technician

Level 4 Data Analyst

Level 4 Software Developer.

These funded training programmes take your staff one to two years to complete and are ideal for junior staff looking to develop key digital competencies that will support your organisation’s productivity.

Naturally, digital skills training is a high priority for most businesses.

By developing your digital staff via these apprenticeships, your business can move towards new tech-led practices, including:

Automating admin tasks, streamlining supply chains, and using Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software

E-commerce, web development and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) capabilities

Utilising digital marketing and online user experiences

Using digital reporting functions to help your business make better decisions.

Training will be delivered at your workplace via a blended programme, with learners receiving frequent visits from a dedicated Apprenticeship Trainer and support from e-learning content.

Staff will not need to leave your workplace to attend a college or classroom.

To find out more information on the Digital Apprenticeships and the funding available please click here.

Education and teaching apprenticeships

Schools will be able to access the following funded apprenticeships from August:

Level 3 Teaching Assistant

Level 3 Learning Mentor

Level 3 Assessor/Coach.

These funded programmes can help your school make significant cost savings as you plan for 2020/2021.

With teacher time being stretched already and the growing costs of SEN support, many schools would benefit from having additional people in their school on a more cost-effective basis.

Hiring new apprentices can help strengthen the support available for your pupils and teachers, helping to improve the quality of teaching provided.

Apprenticeship programmes are typically one to two years in duration, with the aim that trainees become long-term employees already familiar with your school’s teaching practices.

The Skills Network provide support with the hiring of apprentices, with frequent visits from an Apprenticeship Trainer and supportive e-learning content, which, alongside supervision from other teaching staff, provides a robust training and mentoring experience.

To find out more information on the Teaching and Education Apprenticeships and the funding available please click here.

Access apprenticeship funding today!

The Skills Network (TSN) can support you to access these training programmes via available funding.

If your business has an annual wage bill of over £3 million, you can utilise your unspent Apprenticeship Levy and deliver this training via your available funding.

Or:

If your business has an annual wage bill of less than £3 million, the training will be 95% funded.

To find out more, please click here.

TSN currently support over 4,000 organisations to reach their training and development goals, including Sodexo, Kier, Thomson Reuters and The Trade Union Congress (TUC).