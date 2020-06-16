A PRIME employment site in North Yorkshire has been sold to an animal feed manufacturer.

I’Anson Brothers has completed the purchase of 13 acres at Dalton New Bridge (DNB), a commercial and industrial development, for an undisclosed sum.

I’Anson will shortly begin the construction of a state-of-the-art 23,000 sq ft feed mill and new site service road at DNB.

Managing director Chris I’Anson, the great grandson of Christopher I’Anson who founded the company in 1900, said: “This is very significant investment for our company and is the major part of our strategy to secure 50-year further growth for the longer term sustainability of our business and the future generations of our employees, customers and family.”

Lindsay Ross, for DNB, said: “I’Anson is a long-established and reputable North Yorkshire business and we are very pleased to see their move to Dalton New Bridge. The new mill will be a local landmark.”

The mill, which received planning permission from Hambleton District Council last year, represents the largest investment in I’Anson’s history.

I’Anson’s headquarters will remain in Masham, where it will continue to manufacture an extensive range of micronized feeds, speciality rations and horse feeds. The new facility at Dalton will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds and create up to 20 new jobs in addition to the 90-strong existing workforce.

This is the first major sale at the new 66-acre Dalton New Bridge, which is now open for business. The estate is within the region’s A1 / A19 Strategic Growth Corridor and home to manufacturing, food, engineering and distribution businesses.

Lindsay said: “This deal is a resounding endorsement of the quality of our development site at Dalton New Bridge. These are challenging times for the property market, but I’Anson’s commitment to our site is a timely reminder that deals are still being done and business is not idly sitting by."

The site has recently been opened up by a £4.1m highway redevelopment project, involving a new bridge, replacing its ageing, flood-blighted predecessor. This bridge scheme was funded by a unique public/private partnership between the existing businesses at Dalton, DNB and Hambleton District Council, together with the North Yorkshire LEP, NYCC and the Environment Agency.

Chris I’Anson said: “We explored a number of sites before making our decision but Dalton New Bridge won hands-down with its combination of location, proximity to the motorway network and the existence nearby of other world-class manufacturing businesses.”

Hambleton District Council leader Cllr Mark Robson said: “This is great news. It’s always good to see businesses thriving and expanding especially in the current challenging climate.

“Dalton is perfectly placed to offer excellent opportunities for ease of distribution and access for expanding companies as well as offering a unique opportunity size wise. I hope this is the first of many more businesses who choose to take advantage of everything this new site has to offer.”