MOST of us will have cautiously welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions now that the numbers of new infections and deaths from Covid-19 have started to fall.
These reductions have been achieved by considerable sacrifice: businesses have closed, thousands of jobs have been lost, children’s education has been disrupted, depression and anxiety abound and our economy has been severely damaged.
It is therefore particularly worrying to see in the media, large numbers of protesters gathering in the streets of large towns and cities, much closer than the recommended six feet apart.
However much we sympathise with people protesting about the injustice of racism, triggered by the needless and tragic death of George Floyd in America, we must still acknowledge that the virus does not respect people’s motives.
It would be so frustrating and a national tragedy if, just as we are seeing a little hope on the horizon, these large gatherings contribute to a rise in infections.
Pamela Brown,
Dringhouses,
