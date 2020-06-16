THE York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has now gone four days without recording a death related to coronavirus.
NHS England says the total number of deaths of patients with confirmed Covid-19 at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust remains at 212.
The trust said 132 patients had died at York Hospital and 80 at Scarborough.
There have been a further 23 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 79 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,061.
Patients were aged between 35 and 98 years old. Eight patients, aged between 35 and 92, had no known underlying health conditions.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.