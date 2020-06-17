I WOULD like to thank everyone for their support of the online B-Well Festival of wellbeing on Saturday, which was kindly covered in The Press by Nadia Jefferson-Brown (June 9).
The Festival, which aimed to bring together practitioners and public alike, offered a choice of 30 different workshops to support people’s mental and physical health, attracted participants from all over the UK including Orkney and Devon as well as people local to York.
Attendees experienced a range of different therapies from York-based professionals in cosy workshop ‘rooms’ using the latest online meeting technology.
We had people belly dancing in their offices and learning professional make-up tips in their gardens!
It was heartwarming to connect and share with so many people in the comfort of their own homes at a time when mental health is affected by the impact of lockdown restrictions.
Thanks go to Geraldine Mace, Elena Holmes. Andrea Jackson, Kirsty Pearson, Craig Eddington, Angie Doig-Thorne, Sonia Schofield, Viv Chamberlin-Kidd and Renni Prelle for their workshops, to Tracy Burleigh, who co-hosted the event, and to all the participants who helped us raise £50 for St Leonard’s Hospice, a local charity nominated by some of the participants.
We have been overwhelmed with positive feedback and requests for another, so it looks like this could be part of the future for wellbeing.
Claire Cutler-Casey, founder and presenter The B-Well Festival of wellbeing,
The Happy Healing Hut
Stamford Bridge