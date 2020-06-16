A VINTAGE cafe has been transformed into a takeaway to safeguard its future.

Mother and son, Daniel and Annette Harker, spent the lockdown adapting their 1930s tearoom, The Cake Shop in Fossgate, and launched The Sandwich Shop on Monday.

"We had five tables which were very close together. With social distancing, we wouldn't have been able to get many customers in," said Daniel.

The duo who previously had a sandwich shop near York Hospital are now offering take-away food, from breakfast favourites to hot and cold sandwiches, salad boxes, cakes, snacks and drinks. They also have pies and sausage rolls from Voakes Pies at Whixley.

Daniel welcomed The Press's new Love Local Business campaign and the support it is offering shops as they reopen this week.

Daniel said several Fossgate premises remained closed so the street was quiet, but they have had a good reaction to their new venture, and he is hoping custom will grow.

"This is permanent," he said. "We have got rid of all the antiques. During the lockdown we had to transform it. It took seven weeks. It was hard with social distancing.

"We could do with some more shops opening in Fossgate to get more people down. Hopefully, in the next few weeks when things open up, more and more people will feel more confident about shopping. The lack of tourists is making a huge difference."

The Sandwich Shop is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 2pm, and Saturday 9am till 1pm. They also take telephone orders, for collection, on 01904 671199.

