A TALENTED York artist has tried to capture the mood of the nation in lockdown with his latest sculpture.

Chris Campbell, 24, from Haxby, has been putting his time in lockdown to good use, fine tuning his artistic skills in a make shift home studio in his garage.

His latest piece, a clay self-portrait, entitled “Self-Isolation” aims to captures the conflicting mood and challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris, who went to Joseph Rowntree School and York College, said: “We are are all facing difficult times at the moment. Hopefully my art will inspire people and help them realise that they are not alone, that we are all feeling the same mixture of emotions and uncertainty about the future.

"I believe that depicting this piece as a self portrait, personifies this idea more as it was developed from a much more personal place. I am openly admitting and expressing my own feeling and vulnerably in the hope that the viewer will feel encouraged to be more open and honest about their own mental health during a time none of us have experienced before.”

The life-size piece took Chris about six weeks to create using a silicone mold so that it can be recreated using any number of other materials from bronze to plaster or resin.

Chris graduated with First Class Honours from The University of the Arts London in 2018, being awarded the Madame Tussauds’ Prize for outstanding achievement for his final year sculpture ‘Ursula - Reimagined’.

Since graduating, Chris has had several different roles as a professional artist, working on instillation, theatre and television projects. Work opportunities have however been few and far between and he's now looking for a buyer for his sculpture.You can follow Chris on Instagram at ccampbell.fx and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ccampbell.fx or email chriscampbellfx@gmail.com