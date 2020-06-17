HELLO again! Here are more of York's beautiful lockdown babies.

We put a call out to new parents in York asking them to share their happy pictures of their super special 'rainbow' babies born during lockdown.

Photos have been pouring into The Press and we shall be sharing them with all our readers in the comings days and weeks.

Many congratulations to all our new parents.

And thank you for sharing your lockdown baby photos - and stories - with us.

They certainly brighten up our day!

Ivy-Willow Grace Wadsworth

Ivy-Willow Grace Wadsworth was born on May 1 at York Hospital, weighing

6lb 5oz. Parents Amy Evans and Mike Wadsworth, of York, said: "I had Ivy-Willow via C-Section because she was breech, the midwives were absolutely amazing especially the night staff. I felt so looked after from beginning to end and was made to feel reassured throughout whole labour. We even had our friend Pheobe in theatre with us which was lovely and made me even more calm."

Francesca Mary Minnetta Pimm

Francesca Mary Minnetta Pimm was born on May 8 at York Hospital weighing 8lb 9oz. Parents Amy and Matthew Pimm, from Pocklington, said: "After a long wait for labour to start properly, which subsequently meant I needed to be induced, Francesca was born at 2.16pm on May 8. I had been looked after the whole time by our midwife, Jane, who was wonderful throughout. She was so supportive and attentive - thank you so much Jane! Francesca is our third baby and despite the PPE and the strange times, her birth was the most calm and the most enjoyable. Francesca was excitedly welcomed to the family when we got home by her big sister Amelie and her big brother Wilf."

Jesse James Wood

Jesse James Wood was born 11 days late on May 6 at York Hospital, weighing 8.3lbs. Proud parents are Beth Paul Wood of Malton. Beth said: "I was worried about being alone through labour due to Covid, but my husband was called when I went to the labour ward and stayed with me until I was moved to the ward after birth. It was a great experience considering the circumstances. Every midwife was excellent. We are so lucky to have such a good hospital and such caring staff. Now back home with his big brother Bobby."

Theo Ives

Theo Ives, born on March 18 at York Hospital, weighing 7lb 4oz. Parents Emily Coomber and Ben Ives, of Tadcaster, said: "All the midwives and the staff on the maternity ward we’re absolutely amazing and put me at ease."

Sofia Grace Blanche

Sofia Grace Blanche was born on May 11 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 6oz. Parents Billie Yockney and Joseph Blanche, of Pocklington, said: "All of the midwives that we’re on shift were amazing and made us feel so at ease, you never would have thought we were giving birth in the middle of a pandemic."

Adalyn Mills

Adalyn Mills was born on March 28 at York Hospital weighing 8lb 4oz. Her parents are Janine and Daniel Mills, of York. Janine said: "I was induced on March 27 at 7.30am at 42 weeks pregnant. Daniel wasn't allowed to be with me until I was sent to the labour ward which was just after 1am. Beautiful baby Adalyn has made Maddison a very happy big sister. She has settled in perfectly and it's been lovely having her all to ourselves although we are more than ready for her to meet all her."

Philippa Parkin

Philippa Parkin was born on June 2 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 15oz. Proud parents are James and Kayleigh Parkin of Poppleton. Kayleigh said: "I was a week over my due date when we went for our first socially distanced BBQ at Auntie Leanne and Uncle Mike’s. Philippa started to get a wriggle on - maybe the spicy chicken set her off! Mummy worked hard and daddy was great throughout. She was born the following afternoon, just one day after her ‘big’ cousin Ada Minnie! It’s been a whirlwind of excitement and we could not be happier!"

Ada Minnie Parkin

Ada Minnie Parkin, born in York, on June 1, weighing 6lb 3oz. Parents Matthew and Amy Parkin, of Wilberfoss, said: "Ada was born one week early after dropping off the centile. Baby and mum both doing great."

Edward Bradley Toulson

Edward Bradley Toulson, born on May 22 at York Hospital, weighing 9lb 9oz. Parents Paul and Samantha Toulson, of Selby, said: "Edward was born by elective c-section. The staff at York Hospital were fantastic and made a strange time feel normal. All the ladies on the ward had been tested for Covid-19 so luckily we could all chat with the curtains open. Just a shame that’s daddy had to leave an hour after Edward was born."

Lienna Grace Reynolds

Welcome to the world little Lienna Grace Reynolds, who was born at York Hospital on May 26 weighing in at 7lb 14oz. The happy parents are Nicole Walker and Mikey Reynolds from York.

Lyla Deborah Rose Robson

Lyla Deborah Rose Robson, born on May 24 at York Hospital, weighing 8lb 2oz. Parents are Jonathan Robson and Samantha Bradley, of Huntington. Samantha said: "I first went to labour triage at 6.30pm where I was looked after by an amazing midwife called Lisa. She made me feel such at ease and safe with me having to go in on my own. Then at 10.30pm I was transferred to labour ward and my partner was able to join me and Karen my midwife helped deliver the most precious little girl at 3.55am that morning after 7.5 hours in active labour."

Bernie Lee Myers

Bernie Lee Myers was born on June 6 in York weighing 5lb 8oz. Parents Faye Laverack and Lewis Myers, from York, said: "Born five weeks early, weighing only 5lb 8oz, Bernie spent a few days in SCBU at York Hospital and the staff were brilliant. Can’t thank York Hospital enough. Our beautiful lockdown