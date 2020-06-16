SEVERAL car wing mirrors were damaged or completely broken off in a late night vandalism spree.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the criminal damage in Spalding Avenue, York, on Monday (June15).

At some time between 11pm on Monday and 5am today, the wing mirrors of several parked and unattended vehicles belonging to residents were deliberately damaged or broken off entirely, police said.

A force spokesperson added: "Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone who was seen in the area acting suspiciously or anyone else living nearby, who has suffered similar damage to their car."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to PC Dominic Drumm.

You can also email dominic.drumm@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200101363.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.