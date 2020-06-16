YORK passengers are being reminded that they won't be able to travel by train to and from London this weekend.
No trains will be coming in or out of London King’s Cross on Saturday or Sunday as new overhead line equipment is being installed.
Network Rail says the project is part of a £1.2billion upgrade which will deliver more trains, thousands of extra seats and more reliable journeys between London and the north.
It says the equipment is being installed as part of work to reopen a disused railway tunnel on the approach to King’s Cross, which will allow additional tracks to be laid so more trains can enter and exit the station.
It stresses that under current Covid-19 guidance, journeys should only be made if they are necessary, and those needing to travel should avoid using public transport wherever possible, and it is now mandatory to wear a face covering when using public transport.
A spokesperson for train operators on the route, who include LNER, said: “We appreciate any engineering work can cause inconvenience, but this work is really important to make sure we have a railway which can meet the needs of communities and economies along the route for the long term. We thank our passengers in advance for their understanding and flexibility."