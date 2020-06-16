FIRE fighters are currently tackling a house fire in a York village.

A spokesman for the North Yorkshire Fire Service said it was called at 11:20am to reports of a fire at a property in Strensall. York.

It added: "Crews found a roof space in a house well alight. Firefighters in breathing apparatus tackled the fire using 2 hose reel jets and a main jet.

#strensall #fire sirens heard. Hope everyones ok @yorkpress @minsterfm pic.twitter.com/bEItKxfFCe

— Charlotte (@dreamsinfields) June 16, 2020 ">http://

"The aerial ladder platform is currently in use to allow crews to damp down hotspots."

Huge thank you to @NorthYorksFire for their work in #Strensall today. Unusual to see a house fire with such damage. Pleased to hear everybody safe. Road diversion in place now while safety work completed. Please avoid Haxby Moor Road and use Strensall Rd for access to/from #York

— Paul Doughty (@PaulDoughty1) June 16, 2020 ">http://