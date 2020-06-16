FOUR new members have joined the board of the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.
More than 30 applicants responded to the board chair, David Kerfoot's appeal for local business leaders 'who can provide challenge and a more diverse perspective to our decision making'.
He said he was pleased it had received 'such a great response'.
The newly-recruited members are Claire Hutchison, owner of One to One Recruitment, who brings 20 years’ experience of running a small business; and Jan Garill, chief executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation, who has a wealth of VCSE experience.
Also on board are Jan Thornton, who is a member of the ESIF (European structural and investment funds) committee and representative of the region on several rural committees, and Jonathan Wurr, a key member of Manufacturing Alliance, with a vast experience of running manufacturing businesses.