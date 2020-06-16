AN ADVENTURE farm near York is looking forward to offering “fantastic,” family days out as it hopes to re-open next month.

Piglets Adventure Farm at Towthorpe Grange, a family run business, closed it gates on March 20 to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, in line with the UK lockdown. The closure has meant that the business missed seasonal peak footfall.

Owner and manager, Ed Sykes, said: “No-one could have predicted a pandemic. We needed solutions, and we needed them quickly. Not only did we have staff salaries to honour, but even closing the farm completely still requires us to cover overheads.”

The organisation was then offered support by Yorkshire Bank, who arranged a capital repayment holiday on the business’s variable rate loan and increased its overdraft to cover the staff costs.

Darren Smith, regional agricultural manager at Yorkshire Bank, said: “We have a legacy relationship with Piglets Adventure Farm and we have developed a strong financial relationship with the team over time.

The business plans to reopen to the public in mid-July, subject to Government guidelines. Safety measures will be put in place, visitor numbers may be impacted, and some areas may be restricted

Piglets Adventure Farm is a haven for children and families, offering a play barn, maize maze, tractor rides and farm animal feeding, as well as an educational programme to promote farming life to the next generation.

The peak holiday period usually generates a turnover of around £800,000 for the 30-acre farm, rather than the £50,000 to date.