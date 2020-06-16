A WOMAN form York has been awarded the Macmillan Corporate Volunteer award by Macmillan Cancer Support.

Louise Swann, from the Acomb area, has won the national award which employees of Macmillan’s corporate partners who make an outstanding contribution through volunteering with the charity.

Louise, who has worked as a Boots Macmillan Beauty Advisor since 2015, now works as a Boots No.7 Trainer across the North and Scotland.

Louise said: “I am so honoured to receive this award for something I am so passionate about and absolutely love doing, it was a total surprise.

“I’ve worked with incredible people through this partnership and with their amazing support together we can make a difference in the community.”

Louise uses her Macmillan role to inspire Boots colleagues to support the charity’s work across Yorkshire.

Laura Holohan, Macmillan fundraising manager for York, said: “Louise is special, her helpful attitude and compassion have a profound impact on the people living with cancer that she’s helped. We can’t thank Louise enough for the passion and dedication she brings to her role.”