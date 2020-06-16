A COMPANY which had its most successful 12 months before the lockdown believes it is well positioned to tackle the challenges ahead.

The York Handmade Brick Company has reported a healthy pipeline of work, with commercial and residential developments across the UK, and is looking forward to a positive post-coronavirus year.

Based at Alne, near Easingwold, the independent brickmaker enjoyed a record turnover of more than £2.7 million, making it the most successful 12 months in its 30-year history, before the lockdown.

Chairman David Armitage said: “Before coronavirus struck, we were flourishing, with some high-quality commissions in London, Cambridge, the North West and, of course, Yorkshire.

“Obviously the lockdown has hit us, but we have kept our factory open – with strict social distancing and safety measures in place. As the country emerges, albeit slowly, from this nightmare, we are well positioned to tackle the tough challenges posed by coronavirus and to emerge stronger than ever.

“Our order book for this year is very healthy, with a number of exciting commissions on the horizon. We have just completed two huge projects in London, Lancer Square in Kensington and One Molyneux Street in Marylebone, and there are two more high-quality developments in the pipeline in Mayfair and King’s Cross."

He added: “There were fears that Covid-19 might hit the self-build residential property market hard, but that is not our experience. We are providing bricks for self-build projects across the UK.”

These include commissions in York, Doncaster, Sheffield, Liverpool, the Wirral, Durham, Hexham, Shropshire, Rugby and Stoke, totalling almost £1m.

David added: “Our success has enabled us to invest in a new dryer, which will speed up the production process and make us more efficient. Looking ahead, it is encouraging to report that brick remains the building material of choice for many architects and specifiers across the UK.”

York Handmade was founded in 1988, and has grown to 30 employees.

David said the key to their success was their loyal staff. "They have demonstrated this loyalty during the current crisis and we are indebted to them.

"The factory involves many and varied skills from engineering to ceramic expertise and relies on dedication and expertise at all levels of the production cycle. We particularly value the contacts we have built up in the last 32 years with architects, planners, self-builders and developers. We look forward to continuing those relationships in the years to come.”