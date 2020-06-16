THREE more coronavirus deaths have been recorded in York care homes.

Data released today by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that the deaths were registered in care homes in the City of York Council area between June 5 and 12.

Two deaths were notified on June 12 and one on June 10.

The latest fatalities brings the total number of residents with Covid-19 who died in York care homes between April 10 and June 12 up to 63.

The data was supplied to the ONS by the Care Quality Commission.