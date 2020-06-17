As many businesses start to see the first positive signs of a relaxing in the lockdown restrictions, what is the “new normal” that faces their staff as they return to the office?

For businesses of all types, it will no doubt be quite different as they reflect on and embrace the changes that strict social distancing and health and safety measures now place on them.

At this point, it would be very easy to drown in a sea of negativity, but there are huge positives that technology can help bring and they are available and easy to access to help secure businesses for the future.

That future is no doubt going to be dominated by a deep-rooted reliance on audio visual technology and, in particular, collaborative working across a landscape that includes working from home, social distancing, online meetings, remote team working, virtual events and all ruled by a new king – video.

“At Saville Group we saw a huge surge in demand for video collaboration technologies as staff were forced to work from home,” said Gareth Lloyd, marcomms manager at Saville Group.

“Business continuity at these times is essential and for many, embracing online video calls was the only solution.

“The events industry has suffered a swift and catastrophic decline, but video looks to be the star that will help sustain it with many events pivoting to a virtual environment where possible, and hybrid events, with a mix of live and remote attendees, look set to be a core feature for the sector in the future.”

WFH (working from home) has quickly become the new abbreviation champion and with the future looking to be dominated by dispersed workforces and audiences, business leaders will need to look at how they can quickly adopt these new resources and tools, to enable them to achieve their productivity potential and help drive growth for the post Covid-19 era, while keeping staff safe.

“Having the correct tools to work effectively and efficiently also provides additional benefits, such as helping users to achieve a better work-life balance, in turn, allowing more focus and energy for the task in hand,” said Lloyd, adding, “whatever the corporate or live event challenge, Saville Group, through our brands Visavvi and Sparq, are at hand to help organisations reassess their business models and balance investments in these new technologies against the potential savings to be made in a world that will potentially have heightened focus on remote engagement.”

