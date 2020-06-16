A NOVELIST who originates from Yorkshire has chosen the county for the setting of her new novel set for release this month.
Gina Hollands has based her latest novel, ‘Little Village of Second Chances’, which has been described as a feel-good summer read, is set in a fictional village near York.
The book follows Sarah Pickering who arrives in the village with the intention of buying up houses to allow a new road to be built. Local farmer, Shay McGillen, has no intention of selling, but doesn’t expect to fall in love with Sarah along the way.
Gina, who lived and went to school in Sherburn-in-Elmet, said: “Although I no longer live in the area, I love coming back to visit. There’s nothing quite like the history and architecture of York coupled with the groundedness and friendly nature of the people.
“I wanted to include all those elements in the book and also bring to life some of the characters that make Yorkshire what it is. Some of my favourite scenes to write were the more light-hearted ones.”
Gina is now working on her next book - a romcom set in an English coastal town.
The novel is available for pre-order on Amazon at: https://smarturl.it/9wvutt