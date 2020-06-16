A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched a new appeal to support patient care through these difficult times.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice has launched the new ‘Sunflower Appeal’, which focuses on the image of the sunflower, which is used all over the as the emblem of the hospice movement.

Sunflowers are thought to represent love, admiration, loyalty, positivity and strength.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “This year facing the challenge of Covid-19 has brought uncertain and difficult times for everyone.

““Despite these difficult times, our staff have continued to provide outstanding care, day and night, for patients and their loved ones both within the hospice and in their homes.

“We would be really grateful if you choose to support this year’s Sunflower Appeal.”

To run all of Saint Catherine’s services it costs around £6 million a year, with only a third of the funding available from the NHS. The charity relies on the generosity of the community to ensure it can continue to provide much-needed care.

To make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/3e5QVkd