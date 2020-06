ONE of York’s most popular pubs has announced it will not be reopening after the lockdown is lifted.

Brigantes, in Micklegate, Tweetd last night that they will sadly now be closed for good.



Brigantes won the best real ale pub category in The Press Pub Awards 2011 and was named pub of the year in 2008 and 2011 by the York branch of the Campaign For Real Ale.