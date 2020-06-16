NORTH Yorkshire Police are to fine 31 people after they gathered in breach of coronavirus regulations.

An officer, Special Sergeant Harrison, tweeted that more than 20 vehicles were found at the scene following reports of a social gathering at Hackness, near Scarborough, on Sunday evening.

“All involved were directed to return home and details were taken for Covid-19 penalty notices," he tweeted.

“A total of 19 Covid-19 penalty notices will be issued as a result of this incident.

"There were multiple officers at this incident. I advised people the amount of the fine when asked and also made them aware that they are able to appeal them should they decide they want to."

In an update, he tweeted that another six vehicles were found 'further up the lane' and details were taken of all 25 plus people involved in total and fines will be submitted for each one."

News of the PCNs comes after it was recently revealed that North Yorkshire Police had issued more fines for coronavirus lockdown breaches than any other force, having overtaken the Metropolitan Police in a national fine 'league table.'