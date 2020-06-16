THE search continues to find a young woman who’s gone missing in North Yorkshire.

At the weekend North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal to help find a woman missing from Aiskew, near Bedale.

Zoe Zaremba, 24, was last seen at 11pm on Saturday (June 13) at her home.

Officers said they are growing increasingly concerned for Zoe’s welfare and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

Zoe is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair which she usually wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a blue ‘keep calm’ t-shirt (pictured), purple jogging bottoms, white and purple Lonsdale trainers, a silver heart shape necklace with an orange crystal.

If you think you might have seen Zoe, or have any information about her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.