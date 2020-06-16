JOHN Lewis looks set to re-open it’s York store very soon.



The retailer, whose Vangarde site has been temporarily closed since March 24 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, reopened it’s first store since the lockdown in Kingston and Poole on Monday with a string of others to follow, but has yet to officially confirm a date for York to be back open to the public.



However, The Press understands from staff at the store, that the firm is working hard behind the scenes towards a date of Thursday, June 25 to reopen its doors and that work has been going on for more than three weeks to get the store ready.



The stores reopening next are Bluewater, Cambridge, Cheadle, Cheltenham, High Wycombe, Horsham, Ipswich, Norwich, Nottingham, Solihull and Welwyn all on Thursday, June 18.



It’s understood that safety measures in place at the John Lewis stores include limits on shopper numbers, protective screens at tills and the closure of cafes and fitting rooms as well as restrictions on the number of people using the escalators at one time.



A spokesman for John Lewis said: “We're pleased to be reopening 13 of our shops this week as part of our plan to open shops in stages and only when these are running smoothly would we confirm further store re-openings. However, it takes up to four weeks to reopen a department store and as such, we are making preparations behind the scenes to reopen other shops.”



When John Lewis opened in York in 2014 as part of the £90 million Vangarde shopping centre at Monks Cross there were queues around the block.



Other retailers at Vangarde that have already reopened include Next and Marks & Spencers which both reopened fully on Monday (June 15) with the exception of M&S Cafe which remains temporarily shut.