THE CORONAVIRUS court backlog has now reached half a million cases nationwide, Government statistics have revealed.

York Magistrates Court alone has a backlog of hundreds of cases and is currently only hearing cases involving defendants in custody.

Bail hearings that were due to be held in April are now being listed for August, the second time they have been postponed since the country went into lockdown.

No date has yet been announced as to when it will reopen its doors.

Nationally, 483,678 cases before the magistrates courts have been delayed and 40,526 before the crown court. Both figures include trials.

York Crown Court recently started hearing bail cases at Leeds but has yet to open its own doors to the public.

Its judges hold online courts for defendants in custody.