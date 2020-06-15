PEOPLE in York’s Skeldergate area are being invited to take part in a virtual consultation event about how flooding problems are set to be tackled - after floodwalls alongside the River Ouse were ruled out.

The Environment Agency was originally going to hold a traditional drop-in event but says that, because of social distancing restrictions, it decided to trial holding a Zoom event remotely this Thursday evening.

Skeldergate has been repeatedly flooded over the years by the nearby River Ouse - most recently in February of this year.

The agency has been looking at the best ways of tackling the problem as part of its £45 million York Flood Alleviation Scheme, which aims to better protect 2,000 homes across the city.

A spokeswoman said a study was carried out by consultants employed by the agency to look at the best option for reducing flooding. “Some of the options examined by the consultants were constructing floodwalls along the Ouse, waterproofing building walls and fitting floodgates across the access points from Skeldergate to Queens Staith,” she said.

“The study looked at the benefits of each option in terms of the numbers of properties protected and compared to the development and construction costs.

“It concluded that the only viable option to reduce the risk of flooding in Queens Staith and Skeldergate is to provide Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures to eligible properties.

“The protection will include fitting products such as flood doors, barriers and airbrick covers to properties that are found to be suitable following a free survey.

“They are used to reduce the risk of flood water getting in to homes or businesses and, in some instances, to reduce the damage if it does get in.”

She said agency staff would answer any questions at 6.30pm on Thursday from residents and business representatives about the proposals.

“The details are:Meeting ID: 837 5064 2927 Password: YorkB7,or use this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83750642927?pwd=QVhYY0Q0a0ZnT1JQblF4VEtIaC8rUT09,” she added.

There have been 40 residential and 10 commercial properties in the Queens Staith and Skeldergate area identified as being eligible for a free PFR survey to look at what measures are recommended as offering the best protection. If owners want to go ahead with the recommendations they will be offered a grant of up to £7,500 to install resistance measures to their properties.

This work forms part of £45 million York Flood Alleviation Scheme, which will better protect 2,000 homes in the city from flooding.