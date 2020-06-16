WEDDINGS could restart from July 20 - under Government plans.

City of York Council is preparing for the possibility that small ceremonies will be permitted from that date.

And couples will not be charged a second notice of marriage fee if their wedding was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The notice fee usually costs £70 and must be booked 28 days before the wedding, detailing where and when it is set to take place.

A council decision notice says: "The Government have indicated that the possibility of small weddings recommencing by July 20 is now likely.

"As a number of the weddings that have been cancelled by the council at Government direction during the Covid crisis will be rebooked in many instances the Notice of Marriage has lapsed. Most if not all local authorities look to be waiving rather than charging the fee again for these couples.

"It would be unfair to charge the fee again as it was not the fault of the couple that the wedding was cancelled."

York Register Office is currently only open for birth registrations by appointment.