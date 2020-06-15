PREPARATIONS are under way as York Minster gets ready reopen its doors tomorrow to people who want to visit, light a candle, reflect and pray.
The cathedral will welcome people back for individual prayer from Tuesday, June 16, following the government announcement that places of worship can reopen for this form of worship.
A spokeswoman said the cathedral was initially planning to open its main Nave area from 4.30pm – 6.30pm Tuesday to Saturday and from 2.30pm – 4.30pm on Sundays.
"Measures are being put in place to help keep people safe while visiting the cathedral, including limiting the number of people allowed inside at any one time, reduced seating, a new one-way system and hand sanitizer points.
"The cathedral will remain closed for public worship and sightseeing, in line with government guidance."