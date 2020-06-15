AN APPEAL has been launched to trace the relatives of a man found dead in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner’s Office to trace the family of 68-year-old John McLaughlin.
Mr McLaughlin was found dead at his home address in Fairfield, Fairburn, Knottingley on June 11. He previously lived in Skipwith, Selby.
It is believed Mr McLaughlin, who was born on October 19, 1951 has a brother called Richie who lives in Liverpool.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr McLaughlin’s death.
"If you are a family member of Mr McLaughlin or have any information which could help to locate his family, please contact the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643123."
