THE TRIAL of a man accused of murdering a paedophile in Full Sutton prison has been delayed by the coronavirus lockdown.

Paul Fitzgerald was due to stand trial next month for allegedly stabbing Richard Huckle in his cell.

When he appeared before Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Peter Kelson QC postponed the trial until November 18.

Sheffield Crown Court has not held any trials since mid-March.

It is currently not among the small handful of crown courts nationwide authorised to hold trials with social distancing in place for all involved.

Appearing via video link from prison, Fitzgerald, 29, was not asked to enter a plea and spoke only to confirm his name.

He wore a grey sweatshirt, a chain around his neck and lip and ear piercings.

He was remanded in custody, and Judge Kelson formally extended the custody time limit by which the trial has to be held until after noon on November 18.

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for a large number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

He was serving those sentences when he was allegedly murdered in Full Sutton prison on October 13.