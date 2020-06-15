YORK and Scarborough hospitals have gone for a third consecutive day without the death being reported of a patient with coronavirus.
NHS England says the total number of deaths of patients with confirmed Covid-19 at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust remains at 212.
The Press has asked the trust for the breakdown of fatalities between the two hospitals.
Nationwide, a further 28 people who tested positive for the Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,982.
The patients were aged between 59 and 100, and they all had known underlying health conditions.
