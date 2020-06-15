HERE are 20 of the stores in York city centre which have reopened their doors for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March.
They have all put measures in place to try to ensure staff and customers are not at risk of catching the coronavirus, including socially distanced queues in the street outside the busiest businesses, such as Sports Direct and TKMaxx in Coney Street.
The reopening, with quite a number of businesses still closed for now.
Some have signs announcing when they will be reopening shortly, for example Next in Coney Street, which says it will be reopening on Tuesday June 23 after it adds the 'finishing touches to our store.'
