A MAN and a woman have been arrested following an incident where a man in his sixties is alleged to have been robbed in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an incident that happened on Union Terrace, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday (June 14) and involved a man and a woman allegedly stealing money from a local man in his sixties.
Thankfully no injury occurred to the victim during the incident.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and asking anyone in the area at the time, either on foot or travelling in a car, to get in touch.
"A man and woman, both from York, have been arrested in connection with the offence. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for INV 6437 Swift.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200099670."
